LG polls: Oyo declares Friday half working day

The Oyo State Government has declared Friday as half working day for all civil and public servants in the state.

This was contained in a statement on Thursday by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media, Sulaimon Olanrewaju.

The statement indicated that the half working day was in connection with the local government elections, scheduled for Saturday.

According to Olanrewaju, a circular signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Olanike Adeyemo, stated that government offices would close by 12 noon, while the personnel covering essential services were expected to remain at their duty posts.

Also Read:

He quoted the state government as enjoining all civil and public servants to go out and exercise their civic rights during the local government elections on Saturday.