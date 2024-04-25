Flights diverted as fire breaks out at Lagos International Airport

Flights have been diverted from the E Wing of Terminal 1 of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos to the D Wing following a fire outbreak.

This followed a fire outbreak in the early hours of Thursday at the E54 Bridge of the MMIA at about 5:30am on Thursday.

A statement by the Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection of the Federal Airports Authority, Obiageli Orah, said though the fire was brought under control at 06:41am, all flight operations in Terminal 1 of the MMIA have been diverted to the D Wing.

Orah said in the statement: “At 05:29 hrs, smoke was detected billowing from the E54 Bridge, leading electrical engineers to immediately cut off power to the entire E Wing.

“The Airport Rescue and Firefighting Services (ARFFS) team was quick to respond, arriving at the scene by 05:30 hours. Initial suspicions point to sparks from an electrical unit as the cause, but a thorough investigation is ongoing to ascertain the cause of the fire.

“The incident, which had escalated into a fire, was brought under control by 06:41 hrs. Efforts to ventilate the smoke from the building are in progress.

“In the meantime, all flight operations in Terminal 1 of MMA have been diverted to the D Wing.

“More details will follow shortly.”