NECO ready for 2024 NCEE — Director

The National Examination Council says it is ready for the 2024 National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE) slated for April 20, and urged parents of candidates to maintain decorum during the examination.

Azeez Sani, the acting Director, Directorate of Information and Digital Communication of NCEE, disclosed this in an interview in Lagos on Tuesday.

According to Sani, the NCEE organised by NECO for final year pupils in primary school is to create openings for admission into JSS1 in Federal Unity Colleges across the country.

“The examination is on April 20 and we are doing everything necessary to ensure a successful conduct. However, we need maximum cooperation from parents.

“While parents bring their wards for the examination on that day, they must not overcrowd the centre but should, as much as they can, exhibit extreme decorum.

“The candidates are children who need concentration and we don’t want noise or any form of distraction during the examination. This is an appeal,” Sani added.

The NECO official explained that pupils sitting for the examination are expected to be in the age bracket of 10 and 13 years by September 2024, in line with the Federal Government’s directive.

According to him, it’s been clearly stated that pupils below 10 years are not qualified.

“We’re using this opportunity to tell parents to appeal to their conscience and stop rushing their children’s education because it will affect them later,” he noted.

He expressed optimism that school authorities and management have educated the pupils on what is expected of them while attending to the questions as a guide.

(NAN)