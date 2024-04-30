Court remands man for betting N40,000 on credit

A Surulere Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Lagos, on Tuesday remanded a 29-year-old man, Ogwuche Desmond, for allegedly using the bet9ja platform to bet N40,000 on credit.

The Magistrate, O.O Otitoju, ordered the remand of the defendant until May 10 for a review of facts of the case and sentencing.

The defendant, who resides at No 16, Moshalashi Street, Ketu, Lagos, pleaded guilty to a charge of obtaining under false pretences.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp Courage Ekhueorohan, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on April 23 at No 15, Bode Thomas St., Surulere Lagos.

Ekhueorohan said that a staff at the bet9ja shop, one Novah Jerry, had allowed the defendant play the game, after he promised to pay the worth of N40, 000 for it.

The offence, the prosecutor said, contravenes Section 315 (1) (b) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the offence attracts 15 years imprisonment on conviction.