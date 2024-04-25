FCCPC uncovers prices in Yen as it grills Chinese supermarket owners + Photos

Officials of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission have quizzed owners of a Chinese supermarket in Abuja over alleged discriminatory practices against Nigerians.

The FCCPC confirmed the development in a post on its X handle on Wednesday, two days after sealing the mart.

This was also as a photograph taken inside the supermarket during a visit there by the officials of the FCCPC showed that the price tags were in the Chinese currency, Yen.

The tweet by the FCCPC said: “Owners of the Abuja Chinese Supermarket facing allegations of discriminatory practices responded to our summons today to answer questions regarding the allegations.

“FCCPC operatives have conducted an inspection of the facility.”

Also Read:

The FCCPC had shut the Chinese supermarket on Monday over alleged discrimination against Nigerians.

It then summoned the owners of the supermarket located at the China General Chamber of Commerce along Umaru Musa Yar’Adua Road in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.