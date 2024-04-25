‘Dey play,’ Nigerians mock prophet who claims world ends today

A self-acclaimed cleric identified as Prophet Metuh has stirred reactions on social media after claiming that the world will end on Thursday (today).

He claimed to have gotten the “clear message” and the date was clear that the world will end on April 25, 2024.

In a video that has since gone viral on X, Metuh said: “By the 25th of April, the world is going to end. If you like, take this serious, if you don’t like, don’t take it seriously.

“But this is real, rapture is coming, on the 25th of April 2024, I saw it very clear. Do you understand? I saw the date very clear and the lord ministered to me. He mentioned it twice, it has happened twice.”

Metuh also berated social media users attacking him over his rapture claim.

He said: “This is not a joke. This is a reality. Rapture is coming, prepare yourself. The message was very clear and the date is also very clear, 25th of April 2024. Rapture is coming. The world has come to an end and that is just the reality.

“I have seen a lot of reactions and comments on social media but it doesn’t really matter. What matters is that you have to prepare yourself. The message was very clear, it is not for me to finetune for you to be happy or for you to like it. It is to pass the message as I got it and that is what I have done.

“So, prepare yourselves. This is not a joke, rapture is coming. The world is coming to an end.”

But reacting to his claims, some social media users faulted his claim, saying even Jesus Christ was not given knowledge of the exact time of the rapture.

Ufezime Nelson Ubi wrote: “Go and sit down, even our saviour Jesus Christ do not know the day rapture will take place if at all there is going to be one.”

@jayshualoffixial said: “The man even called his name. Wetin we use your name dey do on rapture dey abi you wan chase clout for heaven?

Also, @tamtamsege wrote: “The problem is you have all followed a well funded propaganda. And now there is confusion everywhere.”

@Supremebeing241 wrote: “The same Oyibo that sold religion to you are busy forecasting the weather and drinking beer in the pub every other weekend. But this man who possibly has no less than £2,000 to his name believes ‘God’ spoke to him? What’s that saying again? Dey play?”

Victor Osemudiame said: “Day don break. It’s almost noon, I never hear horn since I enter office how much more trumpet? The day God go show these fake pastors him other side eh.”

@josephine_ngg wrote: “Make I go sell all my properties use the money chop life B4 I go heaven ”

@official_wyreG said: “Please those going please send your remaining funds to my account oooo.”

@IVY_MIKE_SirB wrote: “Government needs to step in and stop all these misleading people because their actions and inactions are a great threat to the existence of humanity. Such a thread shouldn’t be allowed to continue. He needs to be prosecuted for spreading such fake information.”