Navy loses officer after rescuing 59 from drowning in turbulent waters in Rivers

The Nigerian Navy, on Friday, said its search and rescue efforts have rescued 59 persons whose vessel entered turbulent waters in Rivers State community.

Director of Naval Information, Commodore Aiwuyor Adams-Aliu who made this known on Friday stated that in the operation to save the victims, the Navy lost one of its officers.

He said, “On 30 July 2024, the Nigerian Navy received a distress call from MV AMBIKA 4, a dredging vessel working at Okpobo field contracted to Sterling Global Oil Limited.

“It was reported that the vessel was at the risk of sinking near Okpobo River entrance, an area known to be turbulent at this time of the year.

“Accordingly, Nigerian Navy Forward Operating Base BONNY deployed a Rescue Team comprising 10 armed personnel in 2 Interceptor Boats led by the Base Operations Officer Lieutenant Commander Gideon Yashim Gwaza, for the rescue operation.

“Attempts to approach the distressed vessel proved challenging due to the force of the waves and another squadron of 3 boats was dispatched to reinforce the rescue team.

“Additionally, another vessel, Nigerian Navy Ship GONGOLA, drones, Nigerian Navy Helicopters, and one Nigerian Airforce helicopter were deployed for the Search and Rescue mission.

“Eventually, all 59 crew were rescued successfully but the Base Operations Officer, Lieutenant Commander Gideon Yashim Gwaza paid the supreme price.

“He fell overboard accidentally during the rescue operation which lasted for about 10hours from midnight of 29 July 2024 to 1000 hours on 30 July 2024.

The Nigerian Navy deeply mourns the loss of Lieutenant Commander Gideon Yashim Gwaza, who bravely risked his life to save others.

“Lieutenant Commander Gwaza was a well- trained combat diver whose painful death reflects the risks and sacrifices of Nigerian Navy personnel towards the safety of Nigeria’s maritime domain.

“His dedication and sacrifice will forever be remembered, ” Adams-Aliyu added.

