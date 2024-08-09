Otu, Kalu, Peter Obi, others for 2024 Okpara Leadership Award 

The organising committee for the 2024 edition of Michael Okpara leadership lecture and award program has released names of a new set of winners of the Premier’s Prize slated for August 22 in Abuja with the governor of Cross River State, Senator Bassey Otu listed as winner in ‘’Excellence in Governance, Service with integrity’ ’category.

This was revealed in a statement signed by Chief Uzodimma Okpara, Chairman of Dr. Michael Okpara Foundation, and Tobs Agbaegbu, Publisher of Verbatim Media Group as joint organizers of the upcoming event.

The Cross River Governor has reportedly written a letter which he personally signed to express gratitude for the recognition of his outstanding achievements in good governance and development of the state since he took oath of office in May 2023.

According to the statement, Governor Otu also agreed to deliver a keynote address at the Okpara Leadership development event in August during which he will receive a certificate and plaque of honour and also participate in fundraising and unveiling of the building prototype of Dr. Michael Okpara Leadership Institute.

Similarly, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu, Adegboyega Nasir Isiaka, House of Representatives committee chairman on Student Loans, Scholarships and Higher Education financing, and Peter Obi, 2023 presidential candidate of Labour Party in Nigeria were also listed as winners of the Okpara Leadership award.

The two legislators and Obi will be expected to make speeches, give insights and remarks on issues of leadership and personality of Michael, the leadership style and accomplishments as models for development in Nigeria.

Additionally, Traditional rulers from various parts of the former eastern region where Michael Okpara ruled as Premier, from 1959-1966 will be led to the occasion by His Royal Majesty, (Sir) Samuel Ikechukwu Asadu, Chairman, South East Council of Traditional Rulers.

Asadu will also receive Okpara’s leadership award for his numerous contributions to unity and development in Enugu State where he is also the of Edem-Ani Ogwugwu ancient kingdom, and Chairman, Enugu State Council of Traditional Rulers.

This year’s edition of the program promises to be a huge gathering of Nigeria’s, especially, political bigwigs, technocrats and business executives from the former eastern region of Nigeria.

The event will be chaired by Senator Anyim Pius Anyim , former Secretary to the Government of the federation , while His Excellency , Clement Ebri, former Governor of Cross River State, will serve as Co-Chairman. Governor Otti will deliver a Keynote address, sharing his ideas and experience in office, while Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma.

The event organizers explained also that Governors of the states in the South-East and South-South geo-political zones in Nigeria, formerly, the eastern region of Nigeria’s first republic, will receive leadership awards, and participate in raising funds for the building of Okpara Leadership Institute in Umuahia, Abia State.

Those lined up to receive the Premiers Prize include incumbent Governors of Abia, Imo, Enugu, Anambra, Ebonyi, Cross River and Akwa Ibom States as well as the former Governor of Cross River State, His Excellency, Clement Ebiri.

Others are: Senators Enyinnaya Abaribe, Austin Akobundu; Barrister Ned Nwoko; Hajiya Ireti Kingibe, Senator representing the Federal Capital Territory, as well as the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt.Hon. Benjamin Kalu; Athan Achonu, former Labour Party governorship candidate in Imo State as well as two renowned women leaders in Nigeria: former First Lady of Nigeria, Her Excellency , Dame Patience Jonathan, and Her Excellency, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu Ojukwu.

Captains of industry and professionals of various categories who will also receive the Okpara Leadership award include the Vice Chancellor of Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, Professor Maduebibisi, Iwe; Frank Ihekwoaba,PhD, the CEO of Winds Exploration and Production (an oil and gas firm) ; Barr. Emma Njoku, Chairman, Prezzo Shed Group; Dr. Charles Omini, Director, International Human Rights Commission (West Africa); Felix Chidi Idiga, Chairman, Jafac Group and Dr. Chris Odinaka Igwe, Chairman, Chrisnaka Group of Companies.

Others include Chief Duke Enyinnaya Atuloma, Hon.Mayor Victor Ikeji,PhD , Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, Founder, Omega Power Ministries, and two renowned Journalists who are television program anchors: Charles Aniagolu of Arise News and Amaechi Anakwe, PhD, of African Independent Television (AIT).

A number of Nigerians in the diaspora were also listed among those to be honoured with the Premier’s Prize on August 22.

These include, Chief Nelly Onyinyechi Okenkpu, a philanthropist and founder of Nelly Onyinyechi Okenkpu foundation; Chief Ezeugo Kensington Chikwendu, a philanthropist and bureaucrat at the Federal Ministry of Petroleum and Hon. Cliff Opara, Deputy Chairman, Board of Delegates, Mbaise USA Inc. Others are: Dr.Maduabuchi Prince Gabriel, RHC Henry Ubi and RHC Ndubuisi Nkemakolam.

In the count-down to the event day, the organizers also announced that special invitations have been sent respectively to His Excellency, President Ahmed Bola Tinubu as Chief Guest of Honour, and His Excellency, former Goodluck Ebele Jonathan as Guest of Honour.

