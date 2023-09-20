NAF airstrike hits target, eliminates eight terrorists in Borno

A Nigerian Air Force aircraft under Operation Hadin Kai on Wednesday took out a gun truck and eight terrorists at Baranga village, Marte Local Government Area of Borno State.

The Director of Public Relations and Information, NAF, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, said in a statement in Abuja.

He said the strike was executed while on an armed reconnaissance mission in the area.

Gabkwet said the airstrike was in furtherance of sustained onslaught against remnants of terrorists in the North East.

He said the opportunity strike, which presented itself unexpectedly, occurred when two armed terrorists on a motorcycle were trailed along an active track.

Gabkwet said the terrorists took cover under thick vegetation after sighting the aircraft, adding that a gun truck with eight terrorists suddenly appeared, speeding off to evade the aircraft.

He added: “Subsequently, the gun truck was engaged and destroyed, thus eliminating the terrorists.

“Remnants of terrorists in the Northeast continue to seek the covers of thick forests and vegetation to evade being detected by the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies.

“This strike is yet again a clear indication of the commitment of the AFN towards ensuring terrorists find it difficult to randomly roam about freely, attacking law abiding Nigerians.”

