No airline can survive 28% interest rate — Demuren

Dr. Harold Demuren, a former Director-General of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, has said that no airline can survive under the current 28 percent to 30 percent interest rate charged on loans by commercial banks.

He stated this at the Aviation Safety Roundtable Initiative Q1 Business Breakfast Meeting on Thursday in Lagos State.

According to Demuren, an airline is dead even before starting business with such an interest rate.

He said: “You borrow money from the bank at what, 28 percent and 30 percent, how do you win?

“You are dead from the beginning.

“These are the things we should look at.

“Government gives agriculture a special interest rate.

“Why is that and not also to aviation?”

Demuren said there was the need for government funding as regards safety.

He added: “When people are safe, they will tolerate you.

“Otherwise, they will not like to fly.

“Aviation is crucial to our survival.”

He noted that training was pivotal to development and that without it, the sector would not achieve its goal.

Demuren recalled how big he was with training during his time as D-G.

Benedict Adeyileka, an Engineer and former NCAA D-G, delivered a paper on: “Manpower Strategy, Training, Succession and Development in Aviation.”

Adeyileka said that according to Boeing, Africa needs 67,000 pilots, technicians and cabin crew to solve manpower problems.

He said: “According to the Aviation Industry Global Skills Survey conducted in 2022 by IATA, it was concluded that the perceived gap in aviation is a quantitative staffing gap rather than a qualitative skill gap.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Demuren and four others were inaugurated as patrons of ART, while Prince Julius Adelusi-Adeluyi, Chairman of Juli Pharmacy, was awarded the Grand Patron of ART.

In his remarks, Adelusi-Adeluyi commended the initiative and expressed his passion for aviation, stating that more should be done as it concerned membership, funding and programmes in the sector.