Tuition Hike: FG appeals to students, parents as varsities resume

The Minister of State for Education, Dr. Tanko Sununu, has appealed to students, parents and lecturers in public tertiary institutions to shun acts capable of disrupting the academic session as schools get set for resumption.

He spoke in Abuja on Wednesday when the Congress of University Academics leaders paid him a courtesy visit.

Speaking ahead of the resumption of academic activities in tertiary institutions, Sununu said the show of restraint would be in the best interest of all stakeholders as well as the stability of the system.

He noted that his Ministry is having constructive dialogue and consultation with stakeholders over the welfare of students, staff as well as the provision of infrastructure in the nation’s tertiary institutions.

While acknowledging that strikes and non-use of facilities could lead to rapid decay, Sununu promised President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to avoid any situation that could lead to further industrial actions.

Earlier speaking, the President of CONUA, Niyi Sunmonu, said there could be likelihood of unrest occasioned by the new increase in school fees, which he noted had the potential of disrupting academic activities and the school calendar.

Sunmonu also appealed to government to look into ways of improving the condition of service of academic and non-academic staff of universities, which he said had deteriorated due to the petroleum subsidy removal.

He added that there was a need to revisit the issue of the eight months salary arrears that arose from the last strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, arguing that members of CONUA did not go on strike.

