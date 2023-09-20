Court remands labourer for allegedly defiling his neighbour’s daughter

An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday ordered that a 39-year-old labourer, Apos Pobowe, be remanded in Kirikiri Correctional Centre for allegedly defiling his neighbour’s daughter.

Pobowe, who lives in Iledu area of Badagry, Lagos, is charged with defilement.

The Chief Magistrate, Bola Osunsanmi, who did not take the plea of Pobowe, adjourned the case until Oct. 11 for legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecution’s advice (DPP).

Earlier, the prosecutor, SP Raji Akeem told the court that the offence was committed on Aug. 21 at the defendant’s residence.

Akeem said that Pobowe invited the victim, a six-year-old neighbour’s daughter, to his room and defiled her.

The offence, the police, contravened the provisions of Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.