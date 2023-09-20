Diamond League Victory: Glo celebrates ambassador, Tobi Amusan 

Digital and telecommunication services provider, Globacom, has congratulated its brand ambassador, Tobi Amusan, on her feat at the Diamond League championship in Oregon, United States, where she won the women’s 100 metres hurdles.

Amusan won the race in 12.33 seconds on Sunday evening to claim her third consecutive Diamond League title. In 2021, she won her first Diamond League trophy in 12.42 seconds, and successfully defended the title in 2022 after recording 12.29 seconds in Zurich, Switzerland.

The champion, who was unable to defend her world title after she finished sixth in the final at the National Athletics Centre in Budapest, Hungary, however, promised to come back “stronger and better”.

In a statement in Lagos on Tuesday, Globacom which commended Amusan for the outstanding achievement, said that her victory, despite her recent setback, has shown that she is a talented professional who still has a lot to offer the world of athletics.

“With the third Diamond League trophy in her kitty, Amusan remains a true African ambassador at the world stage and an inspiration to millions of youths who look up to her as a role model”, Globacom said.

The company described Amusan as an embodiment of the Nigerian spirit of resilience and hard work which Globacom symbolises, and urged her to continue to forge ahead, win more laurels and leave an indelible mark in global athletics that will be remembered for years to come.

Amusan is now the second woman in Diamond League history after Dawn Nelson-Harper to win a hat-trick of 100m hurdles titles.