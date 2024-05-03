ASUU faction dissociates self from UniAbuja strike

A faction of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, University of Abuja branch has dissociated itself from the strike action declared by the Union.

The faction known as: “Anti-Strike ASUU Members,” made their position known at a news conference in Abuja.

They spoke shortly after the declaration of the strike by the ASUU chapter of the school on Thursday, adding that it would not join the strike.

Dr. Abubakar Kari, the Dean of Students Affairs and former Convener, ASUU National Political Committee, said the strike was to satisfy personal interests and not the larger interest of members and the university.

According to Kari: “Members of ASUU here standing for several other members with like minds but unavoidably absent rise to reassure students, parents and members of the public that we will protect the sanctity of the University’s robust academic calendar.

“We will continue to work for continuous opening of the university operations.

“We vehemently demand that ASUU must work for ASUU and not a hidden cabal out to take the university of Abuja back to the inglorious yesteryears.

“A decision to go on an indefinite strike without, at any point, seeking members of ASUU’s vote for or against is absolutely not the ASUU procedure for calling strike.

“So, the so-called strike remains unrepresentative of the larger members of ASUU and cannot stand.”

Speaking on the alleged advertorial for the about-to-be vacant position of the Vice Chancellor, Kari said so far, five federal universities had advertised for the position of Vice Chancellors.

He said: “The question begging the mind of everyone, staffers and the public is why would ASUU, University of Abuja alone proceed on indefinite strike while University of Maiduguri, Usman Dan Fodiyo University, Sokoto, ATBU Bauchi and others sustain the sanctity of stable academic calendar on their campuses?

“We say no to strike over issues that are not peculiar to the University of Abuja.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the University of Abuja ASUU branch declared an indefinite strike to draw attention to developments bordering the union.

The Chairman of the branch, Dr. Sylvanus Ugoh, said the union had resolved to embark on a total and indefinite strike with immediate effect.

Ugoh said the strike became necessary given the University’s refusal to conduct elections for the office of the Deans of Faculties and Provost, College of Health Sciences.

The Union also accused the university of carrying out promotion of some staffers without following due process.

Other reasons for the strike, according to the union, include: “Advertorial of the vacancy of the post of Vice Chancellor without following due process, among others.”