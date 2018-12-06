N124b police pension scam: Court fixes date to rule on trial-within-trial

Justice Hussein Baba-Yusuf of an FCT High Court Maitama, on Thursday, fixed February 19 to rule on whether the alleged confession of Veronica Onyegbula, was made under duress or free from oppression; and whether or not the statement should be admitted as evidence.

Onyegbula is the fourth defendant in the case of alleged complicity in over N14 billion Police Pension Fund scam filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

Others are: Esar Dangabar, Atiku Kigo, Ahmed Wada, Sani Zira, Uzoma Attang, and Christian Madubuke.

Justice Baba-Yusuf fixed the date after the parties in the matter adopted their written addresses.

Onyegbula’s counsel, Ernest Ikeji, had ealier informed the court that EFCC forced Onyegbula to make some confessional statements which EFCC wanted to tender.

He therefore prayed for a trial within trial.

The judge then ordered for trial within trial to ascertain whether those statements were made voluntarily by Onyegbula.

The prosecution called three witnesses while Onyegbula testified by herself before both parties closed their case.