MURIC congratulates Abdul Fagge on elevation to SAN

The Chairman of Kano State Chapter of the Muslim Rights Concern has extended a congratulatory message to Abdul Adamu Fagge on his recent elevation to the highest position in the legal profession: Senior Advocate of Nigeria.

The message was contained in a statement by the Chairman of the Kano State Chapter, Malam Hassan Sani Indabawa.

In the statement on Saturday, Indabawa said: “This is to convey our heartfelt congratulations to one of the officials of MURIC in Kano State, Abdul Adamu Fagge Esq, on his elevation to the inner bar as one of the newly approved Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SAN).

“He is one of the few successful legal practitioners who got approval by the Legal Practitioners Privileges Committee (LPPC) under the chairmanship of His Lordship, Chief Justice of the Federation, Honourable Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, at its 164th plenary held on the 1st August, 2024. He was part of the 87 legal practitioners elevated to the inner bar.

“The rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) is awarded as mark of excellence to members of the legal profession who have distinguished themselves as advocates and academics.

“It is gratifying to recall that Fagge has been one of the pillars of MURIC in Kano branch, having served, at one time, as its Secretary, thus immensely contributing to the development and success of the Islamic human rights organization.

“His elevation to SAN, no doubt, is a well deserved recognition of professionalism, dedication, hard work and excellence.

“As we celebrate with our newly minted SAN, we charge him to maintain the tempo of dedication and hardwork and also to remain faithful to the course of Islam and the fear of Allah in the discharge of his professional duties.

“May Allah continue to bless and guide him as he strives to discharge his professional engagements as SAN.

“May Allah bless MURIC, its members and our able Founder and Executive Director, Professor Ishaq Akintola as we continue to excel and soar higher.”

