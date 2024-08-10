Protest, looting: Again Plateau relaxes curfew

The Plateau State Government has again relaxed the 24-hour curfew earlier imposed on the Jos-Bukuru metropolis following violent protests in the area.

Gyang Bere, Director of Press and Public Affairs to Governor Caleb Mutfwang, said this in a statement on Friday in Jos.

Bere revealed that Governor Mutfwang, who ordered further relaxation of the curfew, said there would now be free movement between 10am and 6pm, effective Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reported that the government on Sunday imposed a curfew following the looting of public and private assets by some hoodlums in Jos North Local Government Area of the state.

The miscreants hijacked the nationwide #End Bad Governance protest to perpetrate the criminal acts.

Bere said the decision followed an advisory by security agencies on the now calm situation in the area.

He said: “In light of the improved security situation in the Jos-Bukuru metropolis, the Plateau Government has further relaxed the curfew, effective Saturday, August 10.

“Residents are now permitted to move freely for their lawful activities between 10am and 6pm daily until further notice.

“Governor Caleb Mutfwang, in consultation with security agencies, has authorised this relaxation.

Also Read:

“The adjustment is to allow law abiding citizens to continue with their economic activities while maintaining public order.”

Bere revealed that the governor, who thanked all the security agencies for effectively enforcing the curfew, said the government would continue to review it as the security situation improved.

He added that the governor also urged residents within the Jos-Bukuru metropolis to cooperate with security personnel and report any suspicious activity for prompt action.

Post Views: 2