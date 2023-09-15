Mohbad: We may exhume his body, if need arises — Police + Video

The Nigeria Police Force has said that it may exhume the body of late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, if the need arises.

This followed the various versions of the events that led to the death of Mohbad, who died in Lagos on Tuesday.

He was buried in Ikorodu area of Lagos State on Wednesday.

However, controversy has trailed his death, with accusing fingers being pointed in different directions.

The police was also accused of complicity, following allegations that it did not attend to a petition by Mohbad that Samson Balogun, also known as Sam Larry, was threatening his life.

Reacting to the series of insinuations, the spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, said they had commenced investigation.

Hundeyin said the police had also decided to collapse the investigation between the Lagos State Police Command and Force Criminal Investigation Department, attached to the Zone 2 Police Command at Alagbon.

He said that following on the heels of the statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, Assistant Commissioner of Police Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on Thursday, the investigation has commenced in full.

Speaking in a TikTok programme anchored by Daddy Freeze, he said: “The Force PRO issued a statement this evening, saying investigations will commence.

“And that is what we are going to do.

“Investigation will commence.

“Even if need be, the body will be exhumed.

“It is not too late.

“The body can be exhumed and autopsy can be performed.

“The statement also says that people should bring whatever information that they have to the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State.

“That’s because we don’t want to do hierarchy anymore.

“Take it to Force CID, bring it to Lagos State Police Command, it doesn’t matter.

“We are going to harmonise it within ourselves and ensure that justice is done.”

On the different perspectives on what led to the death of Mohbad, Hundeyin told Daddy Freeze during the programme in which DJ K. Solo featured: “People have been coming up with different insinuations: I know what happened, it’s not what they said, it’s not this, it’s not that.

“I’ve been seeing stories about injections and all of that.

“So, we just want people who have genuine information, we don’t want people with needless information.

“It will slow down the investigation.

“But (we want) people who have genuine information to come forward.

“Confidentiality is assured.

“We just need this information to put us in the right direction so that the investigation will be speedy and we will get what we want.”

On his expectation from those who have been speaking on the death of Mohbad, Hundeyin said: “So what do I want from people or what do we want from people?

“Information.

“How can they go about it?

“They can even pass it through you, Daddy Freeze.

“You can get across to me through K Solo.

“You can reach out to me directly.

“My number is out there.

“My email is out there.

“So whatever I get I will pass it to the investigating team.

“And this investigation is going to be a priority because lots and lots of people are interested in it.

“And it is testing our already shaky reputation.

“We can’t afford to allow people to bash us further.

“So we are going to prioritise this.”

