Soun to aggrieved persons: Shun your grievances, let’s build Ogbomoso together

The Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Afolabi Ghandi Olaoye, Orumogege III, has told anyone who is aggrieved with his ascendancy of the throne to shun such grievances.

The Soun made the plea on Thursday in his inaugural speech in the palace, shortly after completing the kingship rites.

According to Oba Olaoye, his goal is to unite everyone for the peace and growth of the land.

He said he was God sent to Ogbomosoland, adding that he would do all in his power to ensure the continuous growth of the people.

He said: “Ogbomoso will be different.

“In terms of development, Ogbomoso will be different.

“In terms of peace, Ogbomoso will be different.”

“I want you to know it is a new thing in Ogbomosoland.

“Imole tuntun lo de yi (A new light has come).

ALSO READ:

Gov. Otti urges security agents to fish out suspects of beheaded LP chieftain

Tribunal upholds election of Edo Senator

Mohbad: Why could not treat his petition against Sam Larry, others — Police

“Ire tuntun lo de yi (A new goodness has come).

“Many knew what has been happening, what we have passed through, but we will leave that behind us.

“Those who are aggrieved, let us unite for the development of Ogbomosoland.

“Let us unite so we can move Ogbomoso forward.

“Let us eschew violence, if we love this city.

“We will rebuild this city together.

“It is God who sent me to rebuild this city, to work for the progress of this city.

“We have not come to the throne to make wealth.

“God has given us wealth.

“We have not come to make a name.

“God has given us that.

“To put Ogbomoso in its rightful place is our goal.

“I assure you we will make Ogbomoso greater.

“What we have come to do in Ogbomoso has started today.

“The development of Ogbomoso has started today.

“New glory has started.

“Things will change.

“Good things such as industries will spring up.

“Not one, but many.

“God will give us many.

“I don’t talk much.

“It is action you will see,

“What did I say?

“That is what you will see in the name of the Lord.”