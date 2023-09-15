Primate Ayodele to President Macron: France will go down if you attack Niger 

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has warned the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, against attacking Niger Republic.

The warning was contained in a statement signed by Primate Ayodele’s media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, issued on Thursday.

Primate Ayodele mentioned that the coup in Niger Republic remains irreversible and any attempt by France to attack the country will lead to its downfall.

The prophet mentioned that the people no longer want to be controlled by France anymore and they should be allowed to decide.

He urged Macron to withdraw his troops as requested for peace to reign in the country.

He said: “The coup in Niger Republic is irreversible, no matter what President Macron and his chariot plan to do to restore the former president, it will not be successful.

“Any attempt by President Macron to attack Niger Republic will lead to the downfall of France.

“It’s better for President Macron to accept that the people have decided, he should withdraw his troops to ensure peace reigns in the country.”

Speaking further, Primate Ayodele clamoured for the freedom of the African continent from the western world.

He called on leaders in the continent to work on getting freedom from modern day slavery.

He added: “The western world rely on the African continent, they shouldn’t be allowed to oppress their benefactors.

“They are benefiting from Africa and leaders in the continent should be able to dictate to them, not the other way round.

“It’s sad that our leaders look for cheap blessings at the expense of the continent.

“They created the World Bank to put the African continent in slavery, we have what they need.

“It’s time for the continent to rise to its deserved position in the world.”

END.