Missing university female student found dead 

A missing female student of the University of Abuja, Murjanatu Zubairu, has been found dead.

A development was confirmed in a statement by the Muslim Students Society of Nigeria branch of the university.

The statement was signed by Umar Aliyu Umar (Bin-Ladan), Ameer; Maryam Anifowoshe (Ummul-Khair) Ameerah; and Morakinyo, Public Relations Officer 1.

It said the deceased lost her life in a car accident and her body was mutilated beyond recognition.

It said: “With heavy hearts, we regret to inform you that our dear sister, Murjanatu Zubairu, who was reported missing, has been found, but alas, she has returned to her Creator.

“She was involved in a car accident and left her body difficult to identify.

“We are devastated by this irreparable loss and our thoughts and prayers are with her family, friends, and all those who loved her.

“May Allah grant her Jannah and shower His infinite mercy upon her.

“May He also give us the strength to bear this unbearable loss.

“May Allah protect us all from harm and guide us to be more mindful of our own mortality while living a life pleasing to Him.

“Ameen.”