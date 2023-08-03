Ministers: StatiSense analyses number of nominees by zone via-a-vis votes for Tinubu in 2023 polls + Full list

A body that deals in statistics, StatiSense, has provided the zonal details of the ministerial nominees of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu via-a-vis the percentage of votes scored per zone by the then candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the 2023 polls.

The Eagle Online recalls that President Tinubu on Tuesday submitted a further list of 19 nominees to the Senate.

This was in addition to the initial 28 sent to the Senate through the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila.

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, received the list from Gbajabiamila on both occasions.

There are a total of 47 ministerial nominees before the Senate for screening as ministers.

According to StatiSense, while the North West had the highest number of nominees by President Tinubu with 10, it was followed by the South West that had nine.

The North Central and the North East both had eight nominees each, while the South South and South East have seven and five respectively.

In terms of votes for Tinubu, who defeated the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party and Labour Party, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi respectively, to be declared the winner of the February 25, 2023 polls by the Independent National Electoral Commission, StatiSense said the North West delivered 30 percent of the vote of the then APC candidate.

While Tinubu got 25.9 percent of his votes from the South West, the North Central delivered 20.0 percent and the North East 13.5 percent.

The six South South States delivered 9.1 percent of Tinubu’s votes, while the five South East States produced 1.5 percent.

The Eagle Online recalls that the INEC declared Tinubu as winner of the election having polled 8,794,726 votes to defeat Abubakar, his closest rival and former Vice President of Nigeria, who scored 6,984,520 to emerge second.

Obi, a former two-term Governor of Anambra State, scored 6,101,533 votes to come third, with a former two-term Governor of Kano State and candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso, coming a distant fourth with 1,496,687 votes.

Below is a full list of the Ministers and their states of origin with the following colours depicting their zones: 🟤SS ⚫NE 🔴NW 🟢SE 🟣SW 🟠NC:

1 🟤Akwa Ibom: Ekperikpe Ekpo

2 🟤Bayelsa: Heineken Lolokpobri

3 🟤Cross river: Betta Edu

4 🟤Cross river: John Enoh

5 🟤Delta: Stella Okotete

6 🟤Edo: Abubakar Momoh

7 🟤Rivers: Nyesom Wike

8 ⚫Adamawa: Tahir Mamman

9 ⚫Bauchi: Yusuf M Tuggar

10 ⚫Bauchi: Ali Pate

11 ⚫Borno: Abubakar Kyari

12 ⚫Gombe: Alkali Ahmed Saidu

13 ⚫Taraba: Uba Maigari Ahmadu

14 ⚫Yobe: Ibrahim Geidam

15 ⚫Taraba: Sani A Danladi

16 🔴Jigawa: Mohamed Badaru

17 🔴Kaduna: Nasir El-Rufai

18 🔴Kano: Maryam Shetti

19 🔴Kano: Abdullahi T Gwarzo

20 🔴Katsina: Ahmad Dangiwa

21 🔴Katsina: Hanatu Musawa

22 🔴Kebbi: Yusuf Tanko Sununu

23 🔴Kebbi: Atiku Bagudu

24 🔴Sokoto: Bello M Goronyo

25 🔴Zamfara: Bello Matawwalle

26 🟢Abia: Nkiru Onyejiocha

27 🟢Anambra: Uju Ohaneye

28 🟢Ebonyi: David Umahi

29 🟢Enugu: Uche Nnaji

30 🟢Imo: Doris Uzoka

31 🟣Ekiti: Dele Alake

32 🟣Lagos: Tunji Alausa

33 🟣Lagos: Lola Ade John

34 🟣Ogun: Ishak Salako

35 🟣Ogun: Bosun Tijjani

36 🟣Ogun: Olawale Edun

37 🟣Ondo: Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo

38 🟣Osun: Adegboyega Oyetola

39 🟣Oyo: Adebayo Adelabu

40 🟠Benue: Joseph Utsev

41 🟠FCT: Zaphaniah Bitrus Jisalo

42 🟠Kogi: Shuaibu A Audu

43 🟠Kwara: Lateef Fagbemi

44 🟠Nasarawa: Imaan S-Ibrahim

45 🟠Niger: Mohammed Idris

46 🟠Niger: Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi

47 🟠Plateau: Simon Lalong.