Ministers: StatiSense analyses number of nominees by zone via-a-vis votes for Tinubu in 2023 polls + Full list

A body that deals in statistics, StatiSense, has provided the zonal details of the ministerial nominees of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu via-a-vis the percentage of votes scored per zone by the then candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the 2023 polls.
The Eagle Online recalls that President Tinubu on Tuesday submitted a further list of 19 nominees to the Senate.
This was in addition to the initial 28 sent to the Senate through the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila.
The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, received the list from Gbajabiamila on both occasions.
There are a total of 47 ministerial nominees before the Senate for screening as ministers.
According to StatiSense, while the North West had the highest number of nominees by President Tinubu with 10, it was followed by the South West that had nine.
The North Central and the North East both had eight nominees each, while the South South and South East have seven and five respectively.
In terms of votes for Tinubu, who defeated the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party and Labour Party, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi respectively, to be declared the winner of the February 25, 2023 polls by the Independent National Electoral Commission, StatiSense said the North West delivered 30 percent of the vote of the then APC candidate.
While Tinubu got 25.9 percent of his votes from the South West, the North Central delivered 20.0 percent and the North East 13.5 percent.
The six South South States delivered 9.1 percent of Tinubu’s votes, while the five South East States produced 1.5 percent.
The Eagle Online recalls that the INEC declared Tinubu as winner of the election having polled 8,794,726 votes to defeat Abubakar, his closest rival and former Vice President of Nigeria, who scored 6,984,520 to emerge second.
Obi, a former two-term Governor of Anambra State, scored 6,101,533 votes to come third, with a former two-term Governor of Kano State and candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso, coming a distant fourth with 1,496,687 votes.
Below is a full list of the Ministers and their states of origin with the following colours depicting their zones: 🟤SS ⚫NE 🔴NW 🟢SE 🟣SW 🟠NC:
1 🟤Akwa Ibom: Ekperikpe Ekpo
2 🟤Bayelsa: Heineken Lolokpobri
3 🟤Cross river: Betta Edu
4 🟤Cross river: John Enoh
5 🟤Delta: Stella Okotete
6 🟤Edo: Abubakar Momoh
7 🟤Rivers: Nyesom Wike
8 ⚫Adamawa: Tahir Mamman
9 ⚫Bauchi: Yusuf M Tuggar
10 ⚫Bauchi: Ali Pate
11 ⚫Borno: Abubakar Kyari
12 ⚫Gombe: Alkali Ahmed Saidu
13 ⚫Taraba: Uba Maigari Ahmadu
14 ⚫Yobe: Ibrahim Geidam
15 ⚫Taraba: Sani A Danladi
16 🔴Jigawa: Mohamed Badaru
17 🔴Kaduna: Nasir El-Rufai
18 🔴Kano: Maryam Shetti
19 🔴Kano: Abdullahi T Gwarzo
20 🔴Katsina: Ahmad Dangiwa
21 🔴Katsina: Hanatu Musawa
22 🔴Kebbi: Yusuf Tanko Sununu
23 🔴Kebbi: Atiku Bagudu
24 🔴Sokoto: Bello M Goronyo
25 🔴Zamfara: Bello Matawwalle
26 🟢Abia: Nkiru Onyejiocha
27 🟢Anambra: Uju Ohaneye
28 🟢Ebonyi: David Umahi
29 🟢Enugu: Uche Nnaji
30 🟢Imo: Doris Uzoka
31 🟣Ekiti: Dele Alake
32 🟣Lagos: Tunji Alausa
33 🟣Lagos: Lola Ade John
34 🟣Ogun: Ishak Salako
35 🟣Ogun: Bosun Tijjani
36 🟣Ogun: Olawale Edun
37 🟣Ondo: Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo
38 🟣Osun: Adegboyega Oyetola
39 🟣Oyo: Adebayo Adelabu
40 🟠Benue: Joseph Utsev
41 🟠FCT: Zaphaniah Bitrus Jisalo
42 🟠Kogi: Shuaibu A Audu
43 🟠Kwara: Lateef Fagbemi
44 🟠Nasarawa: Imaan S-Ibrahim
45 🟠Niger: Mohammed Idris
46 🟠Niger: Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi
47 🟠Plateau: Simon Lalong.