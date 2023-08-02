Breaking: See full list of Tinubu’s second batch of Ministerial nominees

The full list of the second batch of nominees for ministerial appointment by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is out.

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, had on Wednesday confirmed the receipt of the ministerial nominees.

Akpabio then went on to list the 19 nominees, whose names were sent to the Senate as screening was being concluded on the first batch of 28.

Those on the list included former Governors Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State, Bello Matawalle of Sokoto State, Simon Lalong of Plateau State, Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State and Ibrahim Geidam of Yobe State, who is the representative of Yobe East Senatorial District.

The list, submitted to.the Senate by the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiila, also included Ahmed Tijani Gwarzo, Bosun Tijani, Maryam Shetty, Dr. Isiaka Salako, Dr. Tunji Alausa, Tanko Sununu, Lola Ade-John, Prince Shuaibu Abubakar Audu, Prince Tahir Mamman, Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, Alkali Ahmed Said, Heineken Lokpori, Uba Maigari Ahmadu and Zephaniah Jizallo.