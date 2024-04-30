Court remands farmer for allegedly abducting, defiling 14-year-old girl

A Makurdi Chief Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday ordered that a 35-year old farmer, Iorhen Ayiaorga be remanded in the Nigerian Correctional Service centre in Makurdi for allegedly abducting and defiling a 14-year old girl.

Ayiaorga who lives in Tse-Shirgba Akaa Mbaaka, Mbaiviende in Ushongo Local Government Area of Benue is charged with abduction and defilement.

However, the Chief Magistrate Kelvin Mbanongu did not take his plea for want in jurisdiction.

Mbanongu adjourned the matter until July 1, 2024 for further mention.

Earlier, the prosecuting counsel, Insp Godwin Ato told the court that the case was transferred from the Divisional Police Headquarters, Ushongo Division, Lessel on April 25 via a letter dated the same day.

Ato said the letter stated that on April 15, one lorember Aper reported at Ushongo Division Police Station that when he returned from a burial on April 15, he caught Ayiaorga having sexual intercourse with his daughter against her will.

The complainant further stated that Ayinaorga later abducted his daughter and took her to Logo Local Government Area.

The prosecutor said the suspect was arrested and during a police investigation, confessed to the crime.

Ato said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 284 of the penal code law of Benue, 2004 and 3(2) of the Abduction, Hostage Taking, Kidnapping, Secret Cult and Similar Activities Prohibition Law of Benue, 2017.