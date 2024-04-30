Man, 28, remanded for allegedly assaulting, inflicting injuries on FRSC personnel

A Magistrates’ Court sitting in Wuse Zone 2, Abuja, on Tuesday, remanded one Godwin Alex, 28, in a correctional centre for allegedly assaulting and inflicting injuries on a Federal Road Safety Corps personnel on duty.

The police charged the defendant with causing grievous hurt, assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging his duty and unlawful possession of dangerous weapon.

The Magistrate, Cendy Oluwaseyi, gave the remand order pending when the defendant would perfect his bail condition, after he had pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against him.

Oluwaseyi granted him bail in the sum of N1 million, with two sureties.

She said that one of the sureties must be a civil servant not below Grade Level 10, and the other a business person, adding that both must provide utility bills and proof of residence in the FCT.

The magistrate, thereafter, adjourned the matter till May 16 for further mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, S.O. Osho, told the court that the matter was reported at Apo Police Station on April 27 by one Isah Adamu, of FRSC, FCT Command.

Osho explained that on same day, the defendant drove on one-way on Apo junction and when he was stopped by FRSC officials, he picked offence and challenged them.

He further stated that one of the officials decided to put the defendant on video as evidence, when needed.

The prosecution said that the defendant, in the process, pulled out a jack knife from his vehicle with which he inflicted injuries on the FRSC officer’s left fingers.

He said that during police investigations, the knife and the vehicle were recovered from the defendant.

According to him, the offences contravene Sections 241, 267 and 319 of the Penal Code.