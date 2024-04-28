Road accident claims two lives in Osun – FRSC

The Osun State Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps has said two persons lost their lives in an accident on the Gbongan-Ibadan Expressway in Osogbo.

The Acting Sector Commander, Medinat Akanbi, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria in Osogbo on Saturday.

Akanbi said the deceased were a commercial motorcyclist and his passenger.

She said that a Sports Utility Vehicle with Abuja number plate: KUJ 417 DH, had a head on collision with a commercial motorcycle with number plate: SGB 708 UH, leading to the death of the two persons.

She said: “The accident occurred around Mobil filling station when a Toyota Jeep ran over a motorcyclist riding against traffic rules.

“The rider and his passenger lost their lives on-the-spot, while the driver of the Toyota Jeep and his partner were seriously injured and rushed to an undisclosed hospital.”

The Acting Sector Commander said the remains of the deceased have been deposited at the morgue of the University of Osun Teaching Hospital, Osogbo.

Akanbi advised road users to always comply with safety regulations.