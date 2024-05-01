May Day: Kalu applaud workers’ commitment

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Privatisation and former Governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Kalu, has applauded Nigerian workers’ commitment to nation building.

In this regard, Kalu urged the government and the organised private sector to prioritise the well being of Nigerian workers.

The successful businessman noted that the labour force in Nigeria should be applauded for their perseverance, patriotism, steadfastness and efficiency, adding that workers remain the key asset of any organisation.

In a statement in commemoration of the 2024 Labour day, the former Governor stressed that Nigeria will continue to wax strong in view of its vast human capital.

Kalu said: “I congratulate Nigerian workers and other stakeholders on the celebration of the 2024 Labour Day.

“It is a period of sober reflection for workers, government and the private sector.

“All parties must build thrust and work collectively for the purpose of building a prosperous nation.

“I am optimistic that workers across the country in the public and private sectors will live up to expectations in their endeavours.

“Government at all levels, the organised private sector and other employers of labour must continually improve the working conditions of workers.”

Kalu wished Nigerian workers’ a fulfilling labour day celebration.