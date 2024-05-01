May Day: Alia vows to prioritise workers’ welfare

The Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, has promised to continue to prioritise the welfare of the workers in the state.

He also saluted them for their contributions to the overall development of Benue as they mark this year’s May Day.

Aligning with the theme of year 2024 Labour Day, which focuses on: “Ensuring Safety and Health at Work in a Changing Climate,” Governor Alia said his administration is already working in line with the theme, having renovated the State Secretariat and also provided a dedicated 33KVA transformer to enable the workers have a healthy and conducive environment to operate.

The Governor also said that aside the prompt payment of workers salaries, his administration will continue to pay owed arrears, attend to issues of promotions and allowances, ensure training and retraining of the workers, adding that issues of workers in the state generally will always be of prime concern in his government.

Also Read:

He charged the workers to always imbibe the culture of transparency, compassion, accountability and sincerity.

He urged them to continue to support his efforts by delivering in their assigned roles as workers of the state and to also remain apolitical at all times.

The governor wished all the workers a happy May Day celebration.