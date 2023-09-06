Man docked for allegedly causing grievous hurt

A 30-year-old man, Chinedu Udoji, was on Wednesday docked in a Grade I Area Court in Kado, Abuja for allegedly causing grievous hurt to someone.

Udoji of Daki Biyu in Jabi, Abuja is charged with criminal force, assault and causing grievous hurt.

The Prosecution Counsel, Stanley Nwafoaku, told the court that the matter was reported at the Utako Police Station on Aug. by one Uzodinma Unazuru.

ALSO READ:

Here’s how to create your own GOtv movie watchlist this September

Governor Bago approves two trucks of rice as palliatives for NLC

Tribunal begins judgment on Obi, LP’s petition against Tinubu

Nwafoaku said that the defendant on the same date during an argument attacked the complainant, beat him up and in the process he suffered a dislocation to his right leg.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravenes the provision of Section 247 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Judge, Muhammed Wakili, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200, 000 and a surety in like sum.

He directed that the surety must provide a passport photograph, any valid means of identification and a BVN printout from his bank.

Wakili adjourned the matter until Sept. 28 for hearing.