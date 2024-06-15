Ogun takes custody of minor burnt over eating biscuits, others + Video

The Ogun State Government has taken custody of the minor who was brutally abused in a viral video that has sparked widespread outrage.

The Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Adijat Adeleye, made this known in a statement.

In the statement on Saturday, Adeleye stated that Governor Dapo Abiodun had directed the adoption and full care of the victim, including plans for her education, by the state government.

The statement revealed that the victim is receiving medical treatment and psycho-social support through the Ministries of Women Affairs and Social Development and Health.

While urging discretion in reporting cases involving child abuse and gender-based violence, the release appealed to media partners, social media influencers and users to stop sharing the viral video as it violates the victim’s dignity and hinders her reintegration into the society.

The statement reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to protecting victims’ privacy and dignity, as well as ensuring the well-being and safety of citizens, especially vulnerable children, appreciating concerned residents and stakeholders, who helped track down the perpetrator, Temitope Adeyanju, who is now in police custody.

