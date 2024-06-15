Nigerian teenage girls trafficked to Ghana now in Lagos – NIDCOM

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission has disclosed that the 10 Nigerian teenage girls trafficked to Ghana for prostitution have arrived in Lagos.

The Chairman of the Commission, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, made the disclosure in a post on her X handle on Saturday.

Dabiri-Erewa said the girls, who were rescued in Ghana, arrived in Lagos on Friday.

According to her, the girls, who are mainly from Imo State, were accompanied by representatives of the Imo State government.

The NIDCOM Chairman added that they were received and profiled by officials of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons.

According to the report, the girls, all under the age of 18, were lured from Nigeria to Ghana by a nameless man who has now been arrested by the police in Ghana.

According to the NIDCOM boss, the girls were rescued by the Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation, an umbrella association for Nigerians living in Ghana.

Recall that in a viral video which showed the girls after they were rescued, a NIDO official was heard saying: “We just rescued all these ones from one single person, innocent Nigerian children that were brought here to do what they wouldn’t have wished to do.

“They are helpless. They picked them and sent them to do prostitution and they would be collecting money from these innocent children.”

The NIDCOM boss had in an earlier post on X last week described the development as heartbreaking and asked the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons to take over the matter.