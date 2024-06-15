Police Inspector supplying weapons to robbers arrested

The Ekiti State Police Command has arrested a Police Inspector, Hillary Garcha, AP NO 272969, attached to the command’s Safer Highway Patrol, Ado-Ekiti for allegedly supplying arms and ammunition to various robbery groups.

The arrest of the Inspector of Police was sighted by The Eagle Online in a Situation Report on Saturday.

According to the Situation Report seen by The Eagle Online, the arrest of Garcha led to the crack dismantling of different gangs in different areas in the state.

Also, the smashing of these gangs began with a single arrest of a robbery suspect named Ponyi Nambe Boka, who is 34 years old.

The smashing of these groups not only led the investigating police team in the state to storm hotels to make arrests and recover guns, it also led to guns being recovered inside a well.

It was further gathered that these different gang members, arrested in different places, including hotels, all mentioned Inspector Garcha as their arms and ammunition supplier.

The Eagle Online gathered that on June 2, 2024 at about 10pm, a gang of robbers, numbering about eight, stormed Oshodi Community, Ado-Ekiti, armed to the teeth with sophisticated guns.

Obiyomi Oluwatunmise, who is 20 years old, was robbed and sustained a gunshot injury on his right hand.

A Senior Police Officer, Superintendent of Police Oke Ila, attached to the Ekiti State Police Command, with his men arrested 34-year-old Boka was at the scene, where police also recovered an AK-47 rifle with Breech Number NA2329, with one magazine loaded with two rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition.

During interrogation, Boka sang like a bird, leading to the arrest of Inspector Garcha.

Further efforts by operatives of the Rapid Response Squad attached to the Ekiti State Police Command led to the recovery of an AK-47 Rifle with Breech Number 56-25012126, with three magazines, loaded with nine rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition from the house of the Inspector in the Irona area of Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

The police team, still working on confessions of the suspect, stormed Wonder King Hotel located at Water Works Area of Ado-Ekiti, where Tinnam Timmel Moses, 31, and Ponpyal Domfas Yohanna, 38, aka Boss, were arrested.

On June 7, 2024, the police team extended investigations to Ido-Ekiti, where one Napkul Amos, aka Birdman, was arrested.

On June 8, 2024, the arrested suspects led RRS operatives to YGL Hotel, located in the Oke-Ila area of Ado-Ekiti, where two locally made Beretta pistols with two magazines loaded with four 9mm live ammunition were recovered inside a well within the hotel premises.

During the operation, 29-year-old Peter Nalde; Loktul Joshua Sunday, 25; Benjamin Dashe, 27; Selna Luka, 29; and Sadul Marmap 29, were arrested in the hotel premises.

According to the SITREP: “All arrested suspects confessed to be members of the robbery gang and indicted the arrested inspector as their supplier of arms and ammunition.

“Investigation further revealed that the gang members were responsible for the armed robbery attacks on one Bukola Esan at Adebayo Area Ado-Ekiti on 5th of January 2024, murder of one Adewumi Blessing, 29 at Ajebamidele area Ado-Ekiti, which occurred on the 6th of February 2024.

“Also, these gang members also murdered Isijola Temitope Opeyemi, 40, POS Operator at Ilawe Road Ado-Ekiti on 22nd of May 2024.

“Armed robbery attack on Ms Badmus Sekinat and three others along Ilawe road on 22nd of May 2024, armed robbery attack on Bakare David Oluwaseun and others at Ilokum Ado-Ekiti on the 19th of May 2024.

“Investigation revealed that the arrested suspects have been snatching motorcycles in Ado metropolis since January 2024. The suspects are in custody and currently undergoing interrogation.

“Effort is on top gear for possible arrest of fleeing gang members mentioned as one Toomuch Dashe, Ponsak, Samak, Shinquam and recovery of remaining arms and stolen valuables in their possession.”