“M.A.D Flow 2024”: So Energy Ghana takes girls’ sanitary hygiene awareness to schools

In a laudable initiative, So Energy Ghana, a petroleum downstream company of the energy conglomerate, Sahara Group, has held its inaugural sanitary hygiene awareness campaign dubbed “M.A.D Flow 2024” with an event for young girls at Rev. Ernest Bruce Memorial Methodist School and Abundant Grace Academy, in Accra.

It was learnt that M.A.D Flow is an initiative of So Energy that has been designed to help young girls in Ghana take the driver’s seat when it comes to their monthly sanitary care and reproductive health awareness.

It is also an expression of So Energy’s commitment to promoting Sustainable Development Goal 3 (SDG3) which targets the attainment of healthy lives and well-being for all at all ages.

The organisation was made known in a statement released and made available to The Eagle Online on Friday.

“Armed with the M.A.D Flow Sanitary Care Kit and Ms. Faustina Boamah, a professional health worker from the Ghana Health Service, So Energy employees went all out to make a difference in the lives of the students at the beneficiary schools with practical conversations and guidance on girls’ sanitary hygiene,” the statement partly read.

Speaking on the initiative, Yaa Serwa Alifo, Head, Sahara Downstream, Ghana, said the activity reinforces the commitment of the organization to bringing energy to life responsibly through sustainable social impact interventions.

“We are delighted at the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of young girls in Ghana through the So Energy M.A.D Flow campaign. We believe such engagements will help girls take charge of their sanitary hygiene, whilst also enlisting the support of boys and men,” she said.

“Beginning with the genesis of adolescence and ovulation through to the exodus of monthly blood flow, Ms. Boamah educated the students on the gospels of proper menstrual hygiene, encouraging on basic hygiene including bathing at least twice a day during menstruation; changing sanitary pads at least every five hours; using cotton fabric underwear which is a more breathable option; as well as practicing proper hand wash especially before and after changing sanitary pads.

“In an interactive session, she also cleared misconceptions about menstrual flow, shedding a light of revelation to these young minds whilst advising young boys to desist from ridiculing girls who stain themselves or experience discomfort during such times.

“Amidst squeals of glee, the students eagerly opened their M.A.D Flow Sanitary Care Kits to find two packs of sanitary pads, a pocket-sized hand sanitizer, a pack of pocket tissue and an educational brochure on menstruation.

“The kit also featured a word search puzzle and a business profile of Sahara Group, a leading energy conglomerate with operations across Africa, Asia, Europe and the Middle East,” the statement added.

On her part, Ms. Faustina Boamah asserted that, “Many girls do not have complete and accurate understanding of menstruation as a normal biological process. Educating girls before their first period — and, importantly, boys — on menstruation, builds their confidence, contributes to social solidarity, and encourages healthy habits.”

Beyond providing exceptional fuelling solutions, as a foremost retail station brand in Ghana that ensures seamless, convenient, transparent and reliable flow of top-quality petroleum products, So Energy is committed to social impact interventions in Ghana, working in collaboration with the Sahara Group Foundation.