Land grabbing: Ogun Assembly recommends suspension of traditional ruler

The Ogun House of Assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution recommending immediate suspension of Oba Taofeek Owolabi, the Olu of Obafemi in Obafemi Owode Local Government area of the state, over alleged land grabbing.

Babatunde Tella(APC-Abeokuta North), the Vice Chairman, House Committee on Justice, Ethics and Public Petitions, read the committee’s recommendations while presenting its report during plenary in Abeokuta.

The report was on a petition received from Agboro Olatunde Community Development Association against Oba Owolabi.

Tella said the house received the petition on January 29, from the community against the traditional ruler who was accused of land grabbing.

He explained that in a bid to resolve the issues raised by the petitioners and to avert possible breakdown of law and order in the community, the committee invited both parties for a meeting.

The lawmaker stated that the traditional ruler failed to appear despite several invitations sent to him.

“The committee embarked on on-the-spot assessment of the land under contention and observed that the action of the traditional ruler is contrary to the Anti-Land Law 2016 of Ogun state.

“Oba Owolabi, who was accused of land grabbing, brought in a developer to Agboro-Olatunde village, where over 30 hectares of land belonging to residents were cleared,” he said.

Tella explained that after thorough investigations, the committee recommended that the State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice prosecute the traditional ruler.

“This will be in accordance with provisions of the Anti-Land Grabbing Law 2016 of Ogun State and other extant laws.

“The Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs and Ogun State Council of Oba should immediately suspend the traditional ruler for perpetrating acts capable of disrupting the peace of residents of Agboro-Olatunde village,” he said.

He urged residents of the community to be law abiding and steer clear of acts inimical to peace pending the implementation of the House recommendations.

Tella, thereafter, moved the motion for adoption of the report, and it was seconded by Segun Kaka(Ijebu North 11).

Sherif Yusuf (APC-Ado Odo Ota 1), the Majority Leader, moved a motion that recommendations of the committee on the petition should become the House resolution, and it was seconded by Lukman Adeleye (PDP-Odogbolu), Minority Leader.

Oludaisi Elemide (APC-Odeda), the Speaker, directed the Clerk, Sakiru Adebakin, to communicate the resolution to relevant authorities.

