Renewed Hope: Information Minister, heads of agencies sign performance bond

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, has signed a performance bond with heads of parastatal agencies to deliver on the mandate of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Idris signed the bond with them separately, at the Sectorial Retreat of the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation and its agencies on Tuesday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the agencies that signed the bond include Voice of Nigeria, Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, National Orientation Agency, National Broadcasting Commission and Nigerian Press Council.

Others are NAN, Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria and Nigerian Television Authority.

The two-day sectorial retreat with theme: “Delivering on the Renewed Hope Agenda: The Role of Ministry of Information and National Orientation and Her Agencies’’ was organised by the Ministry.

The minister directed them to work assiduously towards communicating the successes of President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“Since the advent of this administration, there has been a structured agenda to achieve a Renewed Hope Initiative with all MDAs involved; and with a tracking system to ensure compliance.

“This tracking system is managed by the Central Results Delivery and Coordinating Unit (CRDCU) in the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

“All of you here are responsible for delivering our results to this office as Heads or Delivery Officers. This retreat is organised to ensure that we understand this responsibility.

“You may recall that the Permanent Secretary and I signed a performance bond with the President to guarantee that we would fulfil the ministry’s mandate.

“I have been told that the Permanent Secretary has involved directors to also commit to the process.

“Heads of Parastatal, Agencies and I will sign the performance bond as well,” Idris said.

The minister said the heads of the public information organs and information departments in the ministry need to have an in-depth understanding of the efforts that the government is putting into renewing hope.

He added that they need to communicate to the public effectively on issues concerning improved minimum wage, student loans, consumer credit, loans to big and small businesses as well as different support grants.

“The government is also not resting on its oars regarding infrastructure and social projects around the country; we must understand these efforts before we can communicate them successfully,” he said.

Idris therefore, urged the participants to have open discussions regarding grey areas so that they do not just deliver on their mandate but are also seen to deliver well.

He used the occasion to thank the Special Adviser to the President on Policy and Coordination, Hadiza Bala Usman for the passion and visibility she has brought to the assignment.

The Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Dr Ngozi Onwudiwe, in her address of welcome said that the theme of the event was apt and significant.

“This retreat will provide us with an invaluable opportunity to reflect on our achievements, recognise our challenges and chart a course for future success.

“I encourage all participants to actively contribute to the discussions and share their insights and experiences.

“Collective expertise and dedication are the driving forces that will enable us to deliver on our mandate and meet the expectations of the Nigerian populace,’’ Onwudiwe said..

