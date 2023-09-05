Lagos warns truck drivers of height restriction barriers at bridges

The Lagos State Government on Monday warned truck drivers to be aware of the height restriction barriers installed at some bridges in Lagos for articulated vehicles

Abdulhafiz Toriola, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, said this in a statement he issued in Lagos.

He said the barriers were installed at Stadium, Ojuelegba and Dorma Long bridges.

Toriola said the barriers were mounted following a series of stakeholders meetings held to forestall incessant articulated vehicle accidents, which had claimed lives and properties.

He said: “Signages have been mounted to notify truck drivers ahead of the height restriction barriers, but unfortunately truck drivers run into them, damaging the facilities.

“The state government has therefore resolved to impose sanctions on drivers who violate the rules by stationing enforcement personnel to oversee the facility at the specified locations.”

The Permanent Secretary said that the Lagos State Government was equally urging truck drivers to be patient when driving in these areas as the installation of truck barriers was meant to prevent accidents.