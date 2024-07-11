Lagos serves removal notice to shanties along canal setbacks

The Lagos State Taskforce has served removal notices to squatters and illegal occupants dwelling across various canal setbacks in the State.

It said this was in an effort to curb the incessant flooding experienced during heavy downpours in the metropolis.

The notices, which were served to the settlers on Thursday by the Chairman of the Agency, Adetayo Akerele, were done at strategic locations where it has been observed that squatters had built shanties and makeshift buildings too close to the drainage system, which contravenes the laid down physical planning laws of at least 15 feet from the canal setback.

Akerele, a Chief Superintendent of Police, described the activities of the squatters as a ticking time bomb due to the unpredictable climate change experienced across various parts of the world.

He said: “Flooding incidences have been recorded in various parts of the world and it usually does not turn out pleasant in the end that’s why we here to make sure that the canals, collectors and drainage channels are all cleared up to ensure quick and free flow of water especially during heavy downpours.”

He further disclosed that shanties across various canals at Soluyi Gbagada, Gbagada Bus Stop (Beside Atunrashe Estate), Charlie Boy Bus Stop and Bajulaiye canal were all visited by the Agency to notify the occupants of the intention of the State Government to clear out those areas.

Hee stated that reports had also been received by residents and artisans around Gbagada axis of the illegal activities of miscreants who also make use of the shanties as their hideout from which they set out to perpetrate crimes such as bag snatching and car vandalism around the area.

He assured them that the clearing out of the canal setbacks would also serve a second purpose of reducing crime in the area.

Akerele said: “Shanties have no place in a mega city such as Lagos due to their lack of environmental decorum, habitation of criminal elements and defacing the look of any area where they have been erected.

“In this instance, it is clear that they dump their refuse in the drainage system, thereby contributing to flooding in Lagos.

“It’s high time we put a stop to it.”

The Taskforce Chairman promised to carry out demolition exercises in the aforementioned areas and further spread his tentacle across other parts of the state that are prone to experiencing flooding.

Akerele assured Lagosians that no element will be allowed to clog up the drainage channel originally created for passage of water during the rainy season.

He urged residents across the State to take advantage of the Agency’s media campaign of: “See Something, Say Something,” to report any suspicious activity in their vicinity to the Agency in order to ensure that our safety and habitability in the metropolis is not undermined by any one or group of persons.

