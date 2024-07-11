Makinde commissions 38.48km rehabilitated inner roads in Ibadan, vows to do more 

The Oyo State governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has reaffirmed his commitment to expanding the economy of the state through road infrastructure and interconnectivity of rural and city centres.

Makinde stated this on Thursday at the commissioning of 38.48 kilometres feeder roads rehabilitated in Ibadan metropolis.

The ceremony was held at the former D’Rovans Hotel Bus Stop, Ring Road, Ibadan.

The rehabilitated feeder roads fall within Ibadan South West, Ibadan North West and Ibadan South East Local Government Areas of the state capital, out of the total lots of 95.58 kilometres awarded in December 2023.

The governor noted that feeder roads play significant roles in encouraging businesses, improving economy and making residents happier, assuring that the rehabilitation of inner roads would be extended to other zones of the state in the third quarter of the year.

Makinde reiterated that the road leading to Ikere Gorge Dam from Iseyin would be constructed before the end of his administration.

The governor also directed that the road stretch from Bode to Challenge as well as the whole of Felele Straight and Felele RAB, which were not earlier slated for reconstruction, should be included in the list of roads to be reconstructed.

He said: “As a government, our job is to do our best with the little resources we have to keep the residents happy and attract more people to come to our state.

“This is the way we grow our economy.

“We also acknowledge that we do not have all the resources at our disposal.

“So, we cannot meet all our needs at the same time.

“This commissioning today will be the first of many.

“Our administration earmarked an initial 95.58km of feeder roads for asphaltic improvement and reconstruction in December 2023.

“This is just half-way through it and they are to be completed within 12 months.

“We are now in July with over 38km completed and the remaining 57km ongoing.

“So, I can rightly say we are over half-way done.

“When we assumed office, I spoke about our plans and direction that we wanted to go with construction.

“Many people did not understand it.

“But I need to also say that I feel embarrassed every time I have to come out to say we are commissioning roads.

“This, ideally, is something that should be routine, because we have bigger things to do.

“Also, we look forward to rehabilitating more roads within the state and I can say today that we are in Ibadan zone.

“There will be a phase two of this project, which will be in other zones of the state.

“And we will start by the end of the third quarter of this year.

“So, we are coming.

““One road that I know I will do before I leave this state is Iseyin-Ikere Gorge Dam.

“I am saying this publicly and I want our people in various zones to hold me responsible to this promise I just made.

“Let me also reaffirm our commitment to moving our people from poverty to prosperity through interconnectivity and road constructions.

“We are determined to lay the right foundations so that whoever is coming after us will build on the template.

“That is why we will keep working.

“The benefits of some of the projects we are doing will immediately manifest but others are long-term.

“We only ask that you join us in staying with the vision.

“All the roads we have fixed are also coming with solar street lights.

“From Oke-Adu to Aremo to Olorunsogo, we will install street lights there.”

Governor Makinde added that though his administration has done so much in building roads, it would be most remembered for the institutions it has put in place to ensure good governance.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Commissioner for Public Works, Infrastructure and Transport, Prof. Dahud Kehinde Shangodoyin, said the 38.48 kilometres rehabilitated feeder roads in Ibadan metropolis, which is 40.3 percent of the entire 95.58 kilometres awarded in December 2023, has helped to improve traffic flow within the metropolis, culminating in reduction in traffic congestion and also reducing travel time.

Shangodoyin stated that in total, the Makinde administration has fixed 330.29km of roads under Omituntun 1.0 and Omituntun 2.0, connecting all zones of the state while also attending to feeder roads.

While speaking on behalf of the project contractors, the Managing Directors, Kopek Construction Company Limited and Ratcon, Issam Faghail and Elias Saad, thanked the governor for the trust and also commended the residents of Ibadan for their patience and cooperation.

In their separate goodwill messages, the South West Peoples Democratic Party Woman Leader, Alhaja Bosede Adedibu, and the Chairmen of Ibadan North East and Ibadan South West Local Governments, Ibrahim Akintayo and Kehinde Akande, appreciated Governor Makinde for always prioritising the interest and welfare of the people of the state.

In his vote of thanks, the Chairman, Oyo State Advisory Council, Chief Bolaji Ayorinde (SAN), commended the governor for making governance easy and seamless through various infrastructural development despite the meagre resources.

