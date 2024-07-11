Diaspora Day 2024 to discuss Japa and its implication for national development

Ahead of the National Diaspora Day Celebrations 2024, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, has rolled out issues to be discussed around key sectors of the economy with the overall theme: “Japa Phenomenon and its Implications for National Development.”

She said this at a news briefing ahead of the National Diaspora Day Celebrations 2024 at NiDCOM Headquarters in Abuja.

The annual event, which is the seventh since the establishment of the Commission, would be virtual and physical, bringing together Nigerians all over the world from different walks of life to interact and network with Ministries, Department and Agencies as well as the Organised Private Sector.

The event also aims to recognise and honour outstanding Nigerians in the Diaspora who have made significant contributions to National development in various fields, including agriculture, business, health, leadership, philanthropy, sports, education, entertainment, technology and much more.

The highlight of the event includes a keynote address by President Bola Tinubu, goodwill messages from international organisations, solidarity messages from prominent Nigerians and presentations on Diaspora projects and investment opportunities.

The NiDCOM Boss urged Nigerians planning to migrate to do so legally and responsibly, while encouraging those in the Diaspora to never forget home, invest in their country as well as be good ambassadors of Nigeria.

To register, visit: https://nidcom.gov.ng/diasporaday2024/

