Lagos emphasises importance of good sanitation practices 

The Lagos State Government on Sunday emphasised the importance of good sanitation practices amongst all residents in order to ensure a clean, flood free, safe and sustainable environment across the state.

The emphasis was made by the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab.

He made the remarks during the Weekly Community Based Environmental Sanitation Advocacy campaign held at Omobokun Street, Ekimogun Underbridge Iyana Oworo, Bariga Local Council Development Area, adding that all residents must make good sanitation practices a daily affair.

He said the Weekly Community Based Environmental Sanitation Advocacy campaign was introduced to promote good sanitation practices amongst residents before the formal commencement of the monthly Sanitation Exercise.

“What we are trying to do is to ramp up sensitization and advocacy before the formal commencement of the monthly environmental Sanitation which will soon be announced by the Governor,” he said.

He mentioned that some houses in the area have been investigated and were found to have channelled their septic tanks into the drainages and some have built their fences on the drainage channels, adding that these houses will soon be sealed by the appropriate agency.

He implored residents to support Government effort through regular cleaning of the drainages in front of their houses and desist from the unwholesome act of illegal waste disposal saying it is expedient for everyone to take ownership of all infrastructure provided by the government.

On the issue of flooding experienced in the area, Wahab said government will reassess the claims by the community members that the sandfilling carried out at Oworo end is responsible for the flooding incidents encountered in the Ekimogun area, adding that government is determined to proffer a lasting solution to flooding in the area.

He maintained that the environmental advocacy campaign has been effective as the communities earlier visited at the commencement of the advocacy programme have been revisited and these communities have sustained the clean up and the communities are cleaner and healthier.

Wahab encouraged residents to embrace Good Environmental Habits stressing that this would reduce the burden on the health sector and ensure the effects are positive on the infrastructure provided by government.

The Chairman of Bariga Local Council Development Area, Honourable Kolade Alabi while speaking, said that Governor Sanwo -Olu commissioned the Ekimogun Road but it was disheartening that the road is in a sorry state because of the unsanitary attitude of residents.

“We the residents of Bariga must therefore stop littering our roads and canals with wastes, we must bag our wastes in our respective homes and always patronise the PSP,” he said.

He said the government is determined to ensure the Environment is always Clean and as such every house in Bariga must own a bin which would be made available by the government at a reasonable amount.

The Managing Director Lagos Waste Management Authority informed that Bariga Local Government has been identified as one of the Local Council Development Area that will accommodate a recycling facility adding that the Waste to Wealth facility will reduce illegal waste disposal in the area.

He enjoined all residents to collaborate with the government to ensure that Lagos is free of garbage saying that waste bins will soon be made available to tenements in Bariga.

In her response, the Senior Special Assistant on Environmental Health, Bariga Local Government, Hon. Suliat Oguns pledged the support of people of the Bariga Community saying the community residents would ensure that waste is properly disposed and infrastructure provided by the State Government will be effectively utilised.

