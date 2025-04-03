Makinde to Police Cadets: Be good ambassadors of Oyo State

The Oyo State governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has charged cadets of Oyo State origin in the Regular Course 7 of the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, Kano State to be good ambassadors of the state and agents of change wherever they may find themselves.

Governor Makinde advised them to be alive and committed to their chosen career and take up responsibilities without any reservation.

The governor stated this on Wednesday at the Executive Chamber, Office of the Governor, Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan when he received the 39 Assistant Superintendents of Police of the Course, who were in the state for one month mandatory internship.

He said that he had worked with great minds in the police who had demonstrated loyalty, commitment, and professionalism to his government.

Governor Makinde congratulated the officers, while also appreciating the Oyo State Police Command for its efforts in keeping the state safe and secure.

He said: “To the Oyo State Indigene Cadets in the Regular Course 7, I will like to encourage you and pray that you will make a success of this career you have chosen.

“I wish you well and I want to urge you to be good ambassadors of the state.

“You should be a change agent wherever you find yourselves.

“I won’t allow this kind of opportunity to go without saying thank you to the CP and other Senior Police Officers here.

“You are doing marvellously well in keeping this state safe and secure.

“On behalf of the government and the people of Oyo State, I want to say thank you for keeping the state safe.

“As for the CP, thank you for diving straight into work.

“Let me also say that I have worked with some great minds within the police.

“My first assignment in the public domain was as a governor of the state.

“I have retired CP Sunday Odukoya working together with me to serve the people of Oyo State.

“I met him when he was Agodi Area Commander.”

In his remarks, the Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Command, CP Johnson Adenola, appreciated the governor for his support to the command.

Adenola noted that the number of Cadets in the Regular Course 7 was the highest in the history of the state.

Also speaking on behalf of the Oyo State Regular Course 7 Cadet Contingent, ASP Adeniran Theophilus lauded the governor’s developmental strides in the state, assuring that he and his colleagues would keep the flag of the state flying high.

The event had in attendance the Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin; Chief of Staff to the Governor, Otunba Segun Ogunwuyi; Head of Service, Olubunmi Oni; Special Adviser on Security to the Governor, CP Fatai Owoseni (retd); and the Executive Adviser, Rule of Law Enforcement Authority, CP Ayodele Sonubi (rtd).

