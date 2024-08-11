Federal lawmaker donates rice to constituents

A member of the House of Representatives, Hon Olumide Osoba, representing Abeokuta North, Obafemi-Owode and Odeda Local Government Areas of Ogun State in the National Assembly, on Saturday distributed bags of rice to his constituency.

It took place at his father’s private residence at the Government Reservation Area, Ibara, Abeokuta, where the leadership of various wards came to receive the donation.

The 1,000 bags of rice distributed on Saturday were said to be the first phase of the gestures, while additional products aimed to address food shortage will equally be distributed to cover the three local government areas

Osoba explained that the donations is going to be a continuous exercise which will equally accommodate religious bodies, community development associations, artisans, market women and media among others

The lawmaker who is the son of former Governor of Ogun State, Chief Olusegun Osoba, explained that the rice distribution to the wards was a kick-off of the exercise, adding that other organizations to benefit will be contacted through their leaders for onward transmission to the general public

“I am distributing 1000 bags of rice across the federal constituency of Abeokuta North, Obafemi Owode, Odeda. This is to contribute to the welfare of the constituency, and the additional ones will be distributed to other organizations and communities in due course. This is just a kick-off,” he added.

Speaking on the development Chairman Ward 10 in Odeda local government, Lukmon Jimoh expressed appreciation on behalf of beneficiaries, stating that the gesture was a good development

‘This is not the first time for this gesture. Olumide Osoba has some time ago given us beans and other items. This will be the third gesture in a year. We are grateful, and pray that God will continue to be with him’, Jimoh emphasized

In his own remarks, Peter Enitan from ward 15 Ilewo-Isaga in Abeokuta North local government area commended initiative of Osoba, who he described as best representative from the constituency

The beneficiary on behalf of others confessed that the constituency always feels positive impacts of the lawmaker in their wards, and profusely thanked him for the gesture, praying that he would not lack in all his endeavours.

In his own comments, Ward 3, Obafemi-Owode local government representative, Alhaji Sakariyau Fatai pointed out that Osoba has always been there for them, and thanked him for the gestures, assuring that they are all solidly behind him politically.

