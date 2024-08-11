Benue Governor condemns assassination of health rights advocate, pledges justice

Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Iormem Alia has condemned the assassination of Chris Terfa, a prominent health rights advocate and leader in Nigeria’s development sector.



Until his assassination, Terfa, was the National Chairperson of the National Key Population Health and Rights Network and the Executive Director of Concerned Youth for Development Initiative.



He was tragically killed on Friday evening at his office complex on Nyesom Wike Road by yet to be identified assailants.



Governor Alia who along with some top government functionaries visited the family of the deceased earlier on Sunday, after church service, expressed deep sorrow over the loss and extended his condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the deceased.

The Governor recalled the deceased’s significant contributions to the health and human rights sectors, particularly his efforts in advocating for vulnerable populations in the fight against HIV/AIDS.



The Governor commended the prompt actions of the Divisional Police Officer of E Division, Bar Daniel Ezeala, and his team, as the ongoing investigation aims to uncover further details and identify the culprits.



Even as he was told that a suspect was already in custody and was cooperating, the Governor further directed all security agencies in the state to hunt and ensure the perpetrators and anyone connected to the dastardly act is apprehended and brought to book.



He assured the public that the state government is fully committed to ensuring that justice is swiftly served.



The death of Chris Terfa has been met with widespread shock and mourning across Benue and beyond.

