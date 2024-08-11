CNPP demands Kyari’s suspension, probe of subsidy scam, substandard imports

The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties has expressed outrage over the recent controversies surrounding the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, including allegations of subsidy scams, importation of substandard petroleum products, and mismanagement of the Port Harcourt Refinery.



It made the demand in a statement by its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Comrade James Ezema.

The CNPP said, “It’s time to hold NNPC Limited accountable by immediately suspending Mele Kyari and independently probing the subsidy scam and other allegations in the Nigeria’s upstream and downstream oil sectors to save the economy and minimize hunger.”



The umbrella of body of all registered political parties and political associations in Nigeria noted that the successive pump price hike from N167 to about N700 per litre of petrol under the guise of endless subsidy removal has not alleviated the nationwide shortage of petrol, causing immense hardship for Nigerians.



“Despite the pump price hike, petrol is still very scarce in the country, making citizens suffer more,” CNPP said.

The CNPP accused Mele Kyari’s leadership of being marked by controversy and failure, and his inability to address these issues makes him unfit to continue in his role. “Mele Kyari’s leadership has been marked by controversy and failure, and his inability to address these issues makes him unfit to continue in his role,” CNPP said.



The CNPP also highlighted the allegation of subsidy scam, which it described as “particularly egregious,” and the reported statement by Emir Sanusi that “people in NNPC don’t want their lucrative subsidy scam to end” as a damning indictment of the company’s leadership.



Furthermore, the CNPP expressed concern over the importation of substandard petroleum products, which poses a significant risk to the health and safety of Nigerians, and the NNPC Limited’s failure to ensure the quality of these products under its current leadership. “The allegation on the importation of substandard petroleum products in the country poses a significant risk to the health and safety of Nigerians,” CNPP said.



The CNPP also criticized the endless rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt Refinery, despite the huge sums of money already spent, as another testament to the mismanagement and inefficiency that plagues NNPC Limited. “The endless rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt Refinery, despite the huge sums of money already spent, is another testament to the mismanagement and inefficiency that plagues NNPC Limited,” CNPP said.



The CNPP emphasized that President Tinubu must act now to ensure that the Nigerian people get the truth and justice they deserve without further suffering and deprivation. “The Nigerian people deserve better, and President Tinubu must act now to ensure that they get it without further suffering and deprivation,” CNPP said.

