The Lagos State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress has congratulated the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila and Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on their birthdays.

The State Assistant Publicity Secretary of the party, Abiodun Salami, in a congratulatory message on Tuesday in Lagos, said the party rejoiced with the speaker and the governor.

NAN reports that Gbajabiamila turned 57 on Tuesday, the same day Sanwo-Olu turned 54.

Salami said that the party was proud to rejoice with the duo on their birthdays, describing them as great lovers of the people.

He said that the fact that both of them were born on the same day should not surprise anyone, as they had the attributes of hard work, selfless service, vision and others in common.

The Assistant Publicity Secretary added that both the Speaker and the governor had contributed immensely to the development of the state.

He said: “We congratulate our new Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, and our governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on the celebration of their birthdays today.

“Shall we say it is by providence that both of them were born on the same day? Maybe.

“But we know that these two people are great leaders who have impacted massively on the lives of the people, as they share the same virtues of hard work, selflessness and service.

“We are proud of them, and we wish them all the best on their birth anniversary and pray that God would continue to guide them.”

Salami appealed to residents to continue to give the Speaker and the governor the necessary support to enable them succeed in their responsibilities.