Kwara United unveil 17 new players for new league season

Kwara United Football Club of Ilorin on Thursday unveiled 17 new players ahead of the 2024/2025 Nigeria Premier Football League season.

The General Manager, Bashir Badawiy, did this when he briefed newsmen on the team’s preparations for the new league season.

Badawiy said the 17 players were selected on merit.

He assured that they would help the club to achieve its target in the new season, including securing a ticket to play on the continent.

He said: “The new players were selected on merit.

“We made it an open camp and after a rigorous pre-season travel across the country, we selected the best.

“Seventeen new players were added, while we retained 18 old players, making it 35 players for the new season.

“We have young players from the indigenous teams here in Kwara among the new players.

“We also have players from unknown teams across the country, selected to fly the Kwara United flag in the upcoming season.”

The GM said the club had represented the country in continental football and would ensure a repeat this season.

He said: “Nothing can stop us from playing on the continent next season.

“We will compete from the beginning till the end.”

Badawiy disclosed that the club had also set up a standard under-19 team where super stars would be nurtured.

He said the under-19 team would strictly be for Kwara State -born players and anybody born in the state, irrespective of their ethnic background.

He said the Kwara State Government and Kwara State Sports Commission have promised to invite scouts consistently to aid the under-19 team’s progress.

The GM called for the support of everyone in the state, noting that the club was open to constructive criticism.

Badawiy said: “We are satisfied with the members of our technical crew.

“They have done well and we hope for more bonding from the technical crew, players and the fans.

“I can assure you that we are ready for the new season.”

