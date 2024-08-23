Workers laud Mutfwang over prompt payment of salaries, pension

Plateau State workers under the aegis of the Joint Public Service Negotiating Council have commended Governor Caleb Mutfwang for the prompt payment of their salaries, pension and gratuities of retirees.

Fwenfak Daniel, the Chairman of the council, gave the commendation after its congress on Thursday in Jos, the state capital.

Daniel further commended the governor for the enhanced healthcare and social benefits, provision of conducive working environment and promotion of career development and progression for workers.

He said: “These initiatives demonstrate the governor’s dedication and commitment to the wellbeing of the civil servants and recognition of their vital role toward the development of the state.

“We pledge our support and cooperation to his bid toward improving the living conditions of all workers in the state.”

Also Read:

The chairman, however, called on Governor Mutfwang to ensure an upward review of all benefits, provide opportunities for training and capacity building for workers and ensure implementation of the new minimum wage.

He also appealed to the governor to establish a finance institution that would provide access to affordable financial services towards improving the general well-being of employees in the state.

Daniel called on workers in the state to explore alternative means of livelihood, adding that such move would reduce over dependence on monthly pay.

Post Views: 1