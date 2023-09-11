Just in: UK sites visa centre in Enugu

The United Kingdom has set up a visa centre in Enugu to facilitate visa applications by residents in the state, the southeast zone and the country.



The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Chidiebere Onyia, disclosed this in a statement he issued Monday, in Enugu, the capital city.

Onyia commended the United Kingdom government for the development, recalling that the visa centre was part of Governor Peter Mbah’s earlier requests during the visit to the Government House by the UK High Commissioner to Nigeria, Richard Montgomery, in June this year.

The statement said the government received the news of the visa centre with delight and satisfaction, stressing that it would further enhance economic partnership and cultural exchanges between Enugu State and the United Kingdom.

The statement reads: “The Enugu state government, therefore, looks forward to a strong, mutually beneficial relationship with the UK, as the visa centre would help cement the relationship.”

“The government called on the people, especially those residing in the South-East to avail themselves of the opportunity provided to file their visa applications in the state, saying the government would ensure improved security both to residents and visitors carrying on business in the state.

Onyia restated that the state was open for business and investment more than ever before.