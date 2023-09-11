Adieu to Nigeria’s doyen of Accounting, Akintola Williams – Atiku

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2023 presidential election and former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has mourned the passing of elder statesman and most senior Accountant in Nigeria, Chief Akintola Williams.

Atiku, in a condolence message by his media office on Monday, said that, “the late Akintola Williams was not just the grandfather of Accounting in Nigeria, his lifetime was a great lesson in moral uprightness.”

The deceased, was the elder brother to also late famous lawyer, Chief FRA Williams and Atiku acknowledges that “the Williams’ family had provided Nigeria with great stars whose lights shall remain glowing in our memory as a country.”

Atiku remarked that Chief Akintola Williams was a blessed man, “and that is even more manifest in the good, long life that he enjoyed till the prime age of 104.”

The former Vice President condoles with the Williams family over the loss of a patriarch, praying that God should uphold the family at this peculiar moment.

He also condoles with the people and government of Lagos State over the loss of an illustrious and towering personality.