IPOB raises alarm over planned bank attacks in South East

The Indigenous People of Biafra has raised the alarm that some persons claiming to be the disciples of its Leader, Nnamdi Kanu, have concluded plans to attack some banks in the South East.

IPOB in a statement it issued on Saturday, said the plot was uncovered by its intelligence unit, the M-Branch.

It said the plot was to blame the attack on the banks on IPOB and its armed wing, Eastern Security Network.

It said in a statement by its Secretary of Media and Publicity, Emma Powerful: “We, the global family and movement of the Indigenous People of Biafra under the command and leadership of Mazi Nnamdi Okwuchukwu Kanu wish to disassociate ourselves from the secret plans to attack banks in Abia State or other state in Biafra while masses are looking for new currency notes.

“In the event of attack on any bank in the East, Biafrans should hold Autopiloters who have branded themselves MNK disciples responsible because they have committed other criminalities.

“That not withstanding; we are going to checkmate them because they have decided to blackmail IPOB and ESN operatives with their criminal plans. We cannot afford to be part of activities that will increase the pain and suffering of our people who we are fighting for their freedom.

“IPOB intelligence unit, the M-Branch, released this Intel in advance to advise our people to be prepared because they have devised another means to suffer our people. The purported sit-at-home orders have failed; their contractors want them to change strategies that will also be dead on arrival.

“We made this Intel public for our people to know that there is danger ahead and the danger will come in different ways against our innocent citizens. Therefore, we call on all Biafrans to resist any attempt to be used by anyone to attack and destroy the banks in Igbo land. MNK has consistently warned our people that banks, worship centers, schools, and markets are not places to vent anger at in times of protest or wars.

“Our people should know that any bank attacked or destroyed in Biafra land our enemies will use to justify why our people will not be able to access their monies from banks. Other ethnic groups can protest and destroy banks without the Nigeria government punishing them, but in the case of Biafrans, particularly Igbos are visited with wickedness and shedding of blood.

“Our people must keep their emotions in check and realize that the issues of Biafra freedom are beyond emotions. We all need Biafra to come quickly, but we must be cautious not to play into the hands of our already weakened and frustrated enemies.”